Adrian Wotton, CEO of Film London and British Film Commission, will head the international jury of Malta Film Commission’s inaugural Mediterrane Film Festival, taking place on the island from June 25 to 30.

Further jury members are Triangle Of Sadness actor Zlatko Burić, Cypriot filmmaker Tonia Mishiali, French actor and director Vahina Giocante, Greek producer Amanda Livanou, Italian journalist Boris Sollazzo, Maltese critic Mario Azzopardi, Portuguese journalist and programmer José Vieira Mendes, Slovenian journalist Tina Poglajen and Spanish programmer Carlos Reviriego.

The nine films in the competition include Alice Diop’s Cannes 2022 title Saint Omer and Carla Simon’s Spanish Golden Bear winner Alcarras. All are from the Med9 , an alliance of nine Mediterranean and South European states comprised of Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.

Other titles selected include Cannes 2022 Critics Week winner Alma Viva from French-Portuguese filmmaker Cristèle Alves Meira and 2022 Palme d’Or nominee Nostalgia from Italy’s Mario Martone.

The Mediterrane Film Festival will be an annual event celebrating Mediterranean talent while promoting Malta as a global film hub.

Mediterrane Film Festival selection 2023

Safe Place (Cro)

Dir. Juraj Lerotić

.dog (Cyprus)

Dir. Yianna Americanou

Saint Omer (Fr)

Dir. Alice Diop

Magnetic Fields (Gre)

Dir. Giorgoa Gousis

Nostalgia (It)

Dir. Mario Martone

Carmen (Malta)

Dir. Valerie Buhagiar

Alma Viva (Port)

Dir. Cristèle Alves Meira

Orkester (Slovenia)

Dir. Matevz Luzar

Alcarras (Sp)

Dir. Carla Simón