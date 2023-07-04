Cardiff-based production company Bad Wolf has poached New Pictures producer Emily Russell to take up a newly created senior management role.

Russell has joined as director of production, with responsibilities for all production and related activities at Sony Pictures Television-owned (SPT) label and its subsidiaries. In the new role she is overseeing all aspects of the projects on the slate, including those filmed at its Cardiff studio base, Wolf Studios Wales, and on location.

She will work closely with chief exec Jane Tranter, director of content Dan McCulloch, acting chief operating officer and director of finance Mary Furlong and head of business affairs Beth Wyllie in supporting Bad Wolf’s creative strategic direction.

At All3Media-owned New Pictures, Russell was responsible for scripted titles including No Escape, Champion, The Long Shadow and Dalgliesh, on which she served as executive producer.

She previously worked at ITV Studios’ Mammoth Screen as a production executive where her credits include The Serpent, War Of The Worlds and Endeavour.

Russell joins at a busy time Bad Wolf, which is prepping recently commissioned ITVX thriller Red Eye and fellow ITVX drama The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles novels, as revealed by Broadcast last year.

The indie is also taking charge of BBC behemoth Doctor Who, which is purported to hit a budget of £100m, in light of its landmark deal with Disney.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.