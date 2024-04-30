The UK’s Curzon is to relaunch its specialist UK/Ireland distribution label Artificial Eye, as a theatrical and home entertainment brand.

The first release under the banner will be Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s Berlinale Competition title My Favourite Cake.

Led by Curzon managing director Louisa Dent, the acquisitions team will curate additions to the Artificial Eye catalogue, focusing on director-led world cinema and discoveries from emerging filmmakers.

Artificial Eye was founded in 1976 by Andi Engel and Pam Engel. The label released leading independent, foreign-language and arthouse titles, including films by Bela Tarr, the Dardenne brothers and Tran Anh Hung.

The Curzon group purchased Artificial Eye in 2006, releasing films including Ruben Ostlund’s Force Majeure. It now returns to the group after a 10-year hiatus.

“With Curzon celebrating its 90th year, it feels fitting to see the return of Artificial Eye, a much-loved label with a rich history and global reputation amongst cinephiles,” said Curzon CEO Edward Fletcher.

“At Curzon, we have witnessed exciting growth in young audiences seeking out classic and repertory cinema, and Artificial Eye has a deeply felt heritage value within that story. It feels like the perfect moment to bring the beloved label back.”