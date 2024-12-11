Bectu, the UK’s creative industries union, has launched the country’s first registry for intimacy coordinators.

The registry will provide a list of intimacy coordinators currently working in film and TV with a certain level of experience. It can be used by productions to find the appropriate professional and also aims to promote safety standards.

The registry is administered, supported, and hosted by Bectu, in collaboration with the British Film Institute (BFI).

To be eligible, individuals must have at least three years of professional experience and/or training in the relevant field with at least five paid credits working as an intimacy coordinator.

“Alongside our guidance for shooting intimacy, the registry will help standardise the practice of intimacy coordination as it continues to develop in the UK, and ensure rigour and high standards across the screen industries,” said Bectu branch chair Tommy Ross-Williams.

Intimacy coordinators grew in prominence in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017 and are common on sets where actors are involved in scenes of a sexual nature or other intimate situations.