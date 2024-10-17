Nick Frost has been honoured with the achievement in genre cinema award by the UK’s Grimmfest festival in Manchester.

The actor received the award for his work in films including Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and The Worlds End - otherwise known as the ’Cornetto Trilogy’ - as well as his latest work in Black Cab which opened Grimmfest as a world premiere.

Taking home the prize for best film was Vardan Tozija’s M. The dystopian sci-fi hails from North Macedonia and follows a young boy who travels alone in the aftermath of a pandemic which has ravaged humanity.

A special mention was given to US crime horror Dead Mail, co-directed by Joe Deboer and Kyle McConaghy. The film, which premiered in Toronto, also walked away with the award for best score and a special mention in the best actor in a male role category for John Fleck.

Further winners include Nick Cheung in best director for Hong Kong horror Peg O’ My Heart while the audience award went to R.J. Daniel Hanna’s Succubus starring Ron Pearlman and Rosanna Arquette.

Grimmfest ran October 3-6, 2024.

Grimmfest 2024 winners

Best film - M dir. Vardan Tozija

Special mention - Dead Mail dir. Joe Deboer, Kyle McConaghy

Achievement in cinema genre - Nick Frost

Audience award for best feature - Succubus

Best director - Nick Cheung for Peg O’ My Heart

Best actor in a female role - Duygu Kocabiyik for Sayara

Best actor in a male role - Nathanael Chadwick for Self Driver

Achievement in production award - Victoria Taylor and Lawrence Jacomelli for Blood Star

Special achievement award - John Kelley and Francesco Loschiavo for Tales From The Void

Special achievement award - Chris Nunn, Justin Hardy and Dominic Hard for Children Of The Wicker Man

Best screenplay - Andrew Bell for Bleeding

Best score - Joe Deboer, Kyle McConaghy for Dead Mail

Best cinematography - Nils Eilif Bremdal-Vinell for From Darkness



Best production design - Paul Loos for Hersey

Best SFX/VFX - Carlo Diamantini (special make-up effects) and Giulio Cuomo & Team (VFX) for The Well

Best scare - Aaron Fradkin for Beezel