Price comparison website comparethemarket.com has extended its two-for-one cinema ticket deal Meerkat Movies for another five years.

The offer allows customers who buy a qualifying product via comparethemarket to receive a free ticket to go to the cinema on a Tuesday or Wednesday each week for a year. It is done in partnership with cross-industry body Cinema First.

This renewal makes Meerkat Movies the longest-running UK cinema ticket promotion ever, having ran since 2015. It was last renenewed in 2020. According to comparethemarket, over 44 million people have used the offer and saved around £162m as a result.

Over 80% of cinemas in the UK are eligible for the offer which is supported by distributors.

Cinema First focuses on promoting cinemagoing in the UK and counts the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association as its core constituents.