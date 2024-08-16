Sky Studios has hired former BBC Studios drama head Priscilla Parish to join it in-house creative team.

Parish will join UK director of original series Meghan Lyver’s team as senior executive producer as the studio looks to build out its slate of new and returning scripted titles.

In her role, Parish will work with third-party indies as well as Sky’s production team to oversee the creation of Sky original titles. She takes up her position this month, reporting into Lyvers.

Parish joins having previously served as head of drama at BBCS for four years before standing down last November.

During her time at the producer-distributor she was responsible for the premium drama slate, exec producing BBC3’s Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story, series two of Jimmy McGovern’s prison drama Time, UKTV and Showtime thriller We Hunt Together and long-running crime staple Silent Witness. Additionally, she worked with the factual department on podcasts such as Believe In Magic and Vishal.

She joined BBCS in 2019 having previously been head of development at ITV Studios-owned Vigil producer World Productions. There she spearheaded creative development and worked on BBC tentpoles Line Of Duty and Bodyguard. She has also worked as a development executive at Big Tree Productions and Working Title TV, where she helped develop projects including Robber Bride by Margaret Atwood and Tony Marchant-penned Diverted.

Her arrival comes a day after it was revealed Sky Studios factual chief Barnaby Shingleton would be exiting, while UK content chief Zai Bennett is making a high-profile move to BBC Studios, also revealed by Broadcast.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast