Former Entertainment One head Kezia Williams is joining Universal Pictures International (UPI) as managing director for the UK and Ireland.

Williams joins Universal at the end of February and will report into Paul Higginson, executive vice president, EMEA for Universal Pictures International.

She replaces former UK MD Rob Huber who left the company at the end of last year.

Williams will manage day-to-day operations in the territory, overseeing sales, marketing, publicity and finance, and will work closely with the heads of marketing, finance, legal, acquisitions and human resources.

Williams was most recently at Entertainment One, first as head of marketing and distribution and then as MD, working on campaigns for 1917, The BFG, The Girl On The Train and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves among others.

She also spent five years on Universal’s UK marketing team, where she worked on the launch of Despicable Me in 2010, before moving to become deputy marketing director for Warner Bros UK for more than three years.

Huber had been in the role since 2015 and previously spent 16 years at 20th Century Fox.

Higginson said: “I am confident that Kezia will be an invaluable leader for our UK and Ireland teams, bringing fresh approaches backed by decades of experience to garner operational excellence. Her leadership, coupled with the exceptional talent and management in place in the UK and across the region, will further our positioning in the market as we gear up for our full slate of films for 2025 and beyond.”