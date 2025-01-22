Urban Sales has plunged for international sales rights to Valentine Cadic’s That Summer In Paris (Les Rendez-Vous De L’Été), which will world premiere at Berlin Film Festival in the new Perspectives competition for fiction feature debuts.

Set against the backdrop of the swimming competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the film is about a 30-year-old woman from Normandy who heads to the French capital to watch the games and reunite with her half-sister, but nothing goes her way as she gets swept up in the city’s intense rhythm. Newcomer Blandine Madec and India Hair star.

It is produced by Masa Sawada and Antoine Jouve of Comme des Cinémas with Arnaud Bruttin’s Cinq De Trèfle Productions. New Story will release the film in France.

Shot last summer in Paris during the Olympic Games, the trio of producers had to navigate what they call a series of “production challenges,” but add: “We like to call it the film of the century, given that this historic event happens every 100 years in Paris!”

Cadic has directed several shorts and her acting credits include Cannes Critics’ Week premieres Ava and Our Struggles.

“The only French title premiering in the new Perspectives section, That Summer In Paris will heat up Potsdamer Platz, bringing back the spirit of sunny Paris during the Olympics,” Urban Sales founder Frédéric Corvez and head of international sales Florencia Gil suggested.

The Paris-based company also heads to EFM with Czech spy thriller Waves, period drama The Swedish Torpedo, French revenge thriller In The Name Of Blood and family animation A Boat In The Garden.