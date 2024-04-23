Brandon Evans and Todd Slater’s Brick Lane Entertainment - the newly-formed sales, financing and production partnership between between the US’ Convoke Media and Ireland’s Brick Lane Pictures – has added a trio of features to its slate and will sell them at Cannes.

Tiffany Kim Stevens’s Trigger Happy centres on a repressed husband attempting to murder his wife for her life insurance, starring Tyler Poelle, Elsha Kim and Christina Kirkman. Kyle Herman produces for Los Angeles-based West 36 Productions.

Matt McClung’s Inhabitants is a psychological horror starring Anna Jacoby-Heron, West Side Story’s Josh Andrés Rivera and comedian Kevin Nealon. A young woman moves in with her lapsed Catholic boyfriend only to discover they’re being haunted by the vengeful ghost of his childhood youth minister. US outfit Genesius produces.

Comedy Ramona At Midlife follows a single mother and former literary star who is shocked to discover that her likeness and past work as a writer may be the subject of a filmmaker’s latest project. It is the directorial debut of Brooke Berman and produced by US producer Kristen Vaganos. Yvonne Woods, Alysia Reiner and Joel De La Fuente star.

Ireland-born Evans launched Los Angeles and Dublin-based Brick Lane Entertainment last year alongside Todd Slater of Los Angeles and New York-based Convoke Media. Further films on the slate include Laura Marano’s The Royal Treatment and Vanessa Marano’s When We Collided.