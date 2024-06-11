US producer Stacey Sher will be presented with the Raimondo Rezzonico Award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

Sher has more than two dozen producer credits including Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight as well as Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight and Erin Brockovich.

She has also produced TV shows like Reno 911! and the Emmy award-winning Mrs. America. She was also responsible, with Soderbergh, for the production of the 93rd Academy Award ceremony.

Most recently, Sher produced the upcoming A24 thriller, Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, and Chris Pine’s directorial debut, Poolman.

Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival: “Stacey Sher’s work has profoundly reshaped our collective notions of independent cinema. The 1990s were marked indelibly by her producer’s acumen and vision and thus gave rise, through her stewardship, to some of the most iconic films in the canon of American filmmaking.”

Sher will receive the Raimondo Rezzonico Award in Locarno’s Piazza Grande on the evening of August 8.

The Raimondo Rezzonico Award was created in 2002 in memory of the President of the Festival from 1981 to 1999. Recent winners include French producer Marianne Slot and US producer Jason Slot.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 to 17.