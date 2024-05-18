Chloe Abrahams’ BIFA-winning documentary The Taste Of Mango has sold to Oscilloscope Laboratories for the US and Conic for UK-Ireland.

A True/False 2023 premiere, The Taste Of Mango sees Abrahams untangle knots in her family’s unspoken past, by probing questions her mother and grandmother have long pushed aside.

It is produced by Abrahams for Cardamom Films and Elliott Whitton at Fit Via Vi. Both distributors acquired the film from the filmmakers, and are planning theatrical releases for 2024.

Executive producers are Diane Quon, Kellen Quinn, Martha Gregory, Hannah Bush Bailey, Robina Riccitiello and Bill Way.

Sri Lankan-British filmmaker Abrahams won the best debut director – documentary feature award at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards for the film. The film also picked up the Documentary Audience Award at last year’s BFI London Film Festival.

Abrahams was previously a recipient of the John Brabourne award in 2020, for UK filmmakers to take their next steps in the industry.

The Taste Of Mango was made with the support of the BFI Doc Society Fund awarding National Lottery funding.