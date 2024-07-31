Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two will have its world premiere out of Competition at Venice Film Festival.

The film will play on Saturday, September 7. Chapter One will also play on the same day in Venice, having had its world premiere out of Competition in Cannes in May.

Chatper Two had been set for a cinema release in the US on August 16; New Line Cinema then pulled that release earlier this month, stating it wanted to give audiences ”a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVoD and Max.”

Horizon: An American Saga chronicles the expansion of the US Civil War and the settlement of the American West.

Costner directs the films, which he co-wrote with Jon Baird and produces through his Territory Pictures.

Chapter One opened in UK-Ireland cinemas on June 28, taking £138,413 on its opening weekend and making almost £500,000 by mid-July through Warner Bros.

Costner leads the cast of the film series, alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Ella Hunt, Giovanni Ribisi and Luke Wilson.

Chapter 3 of the story began production in May this year, while Chapter 4 is in development.