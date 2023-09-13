Picturehouse Entertainment has taken UK and Ireland rights for Timm Kröger’s Venice competition title The Theory Of Everything from Paris-based sales outfit Charades.

German director Kröger’s black-and-white metaphysical noir is set in the Swiss Alps in the winter of 1962. It centres on a young doctor-to-be attending an international convention where he finds a mysterious pianist, a bizarre cloud formation in the sky and a dark, booming secret under the mountain, all part of the titular “theory of everything.”

The genre-hopping film is produced by Germany’s ma.ja.de alongside co-producers Germany’s The Barricades, Austria’s Panama Film and Switzerland’s Catpics AG. It is Kröger’s follow-up to graduation film The Council Of Birds, which premiered in Venice Critics Week in 2014.

German actors Jan Bulow and Olivia Ross lead the cast alongside Munich star Hanns Zischler.

Managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment Clare Binns said: “When we saw Timm Kröger’s The Theory Of Everything, we just knew this would be a perfect film for Picturehouse Entertainment. Its bold cinematic beauty, as well as original storytelling and stunning soundtrack made it a must for us.” She added: “It is a glorious film that demands to be seen on the cinema screen and we are delighted to be able to bring it to UK audiences.”

Charades’ co-founder Carole Baraton explained that Picturehouse “reacted immediately after watching The Theory Of Everything out of pure love of cinema. We perceived the same obvious urge as we felt to share this incredible piece of work. Their brand will bring this movie to the right audience.”

Picturehouse Entertainment has snapped up a slew of 2023 Cannes competitors including Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy Of A Fall, Tran Anh Hung’s best director-winning The Pot-au-Feu, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses that won the best actress award, and Hirokazu Kore-Ed’s Monster that won best screenplay. The distributor will also release Cannes 2022 competition entry Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. on Sept. 22.

Anonymous Content is handling North American sales for The Theory Of Everything via its recently launched sales and finance division with Charades continuing sales in the rest of the world. Charades was also at Venice with Sebastien Vanicek’s Vermin and Karan Tejpal’s Stolen, and is now at TIFF with rural horror When Evil Lurks and Niclas Larsson’s Mother, Couch.