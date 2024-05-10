The board of directors of La Biennale di Venezia, which runs Venice Film Festival, has extended the contract of artistic director Alberto Barbera through the 2025 and 2026 festivals.

Barbera’s previous contract expired after this year’s edition, which will take place from August 28-September 7. He has been artistic director since 2012, and previously held the position from 1998 to 2001.

“I felt an immediate understanding with Alberto Barbera and I have great respect for the expertise, professionalism and passion he has demonstrated in the years that he has directed the Venice Film Festival, which have enhanced the prestige of the oldest film festival in the world,” said Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the journalist and writer who was named chairman of La Biennale in October last year.

“I am extremely pleased that La Biennale will continue down this path with him.”

Barbera’s second tenure as artistic director has seen Venice welcome major studio films to the Lido, and become a launchpad for successful Oscar campaigns for films including Gravity, Birdman, La La Land, The Favourite and Joker.

In 2000 he was honoured with the French republic’s Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres award for significant cultural contribution.