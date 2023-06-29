The Venice Film Festival has confirmed that it will announce the official selection for its 80th edition at 10am BST (11am CEST) on Tuesday, July 25.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera and Biennale president Roberto Cicutto will preside over the official selection press conference.

This year’s edition of the festival runs from August 30 through to September 9.

Damien Chazelle is presiding over the main competition jury of the world’s oldest film festival for the first time after opening Venice twice, most recently in 2018 with First Man and in 2016 with La La Land.

Saint Omer director Alice Diop will chair the Luigi De Laurentiis debut film award jury and A Chiara filmmaker Jonas Carpignano is chairing the Horizons jury.

Hotly tipped films for this year’s main competition line-up include Yorgos Lanthimos’ sci-fi Poor Things, starring Emma Stone; Matteo Garrone’s migrant drama Io Capitano; and Pablo Larrain’s dark comedy El Conde about Augusto Pinochet.

Also potentially Lido-bound are Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, David Michod’s comedy Wizards! with Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott and Orlando Bloom, and Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor.

Venice’s 2022 edition was the launch pad for films including Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Todd Field’s TÁR, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.