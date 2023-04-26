Alina Trabattoni
Alina Trabattoni covers Italy for Screen
Minerva to bring Ukranian historical epic ‘Dovbush’, Mexican thriller ‘Black Minutes’ to Cannes market (exclusive)
Italian sales agent unveils Cannes market slate.
Italian government unveils $20m plan to boost summer cinemagoing with discounted cinema tickets
Audiences can watch Italian and European productions at approximately half price.
CEO of Italian producer Lux Vide talks Fremantle deal, upcoming slate and country’s production boom
Luca Bernabei became CEO of leading Italian producer Lux Vide in 2013.
Why Italy’s regional film commissions are the country’s secret weapon as an international production hub
The country’s regional film commissions offer a combined $57m a year to attract film and TV shoots.
EFM 2023: The buzz titles from Spain, Italy, Germany and the Nordics
Screen highlights the buzz titles ready to entice international buyers at the 2023 European Film Market (EFM).
True Colours lights up for Giorgio Diritti’s drama ‘Lubo’ (exclusive)
Franz Rogowski stars in the film which is based on real events.
Minerva boards Andrea Riseborough, Stellan Skarsgård crime drama ‘What Remains’ (exclusive)
Feature is directorial debut of Ran Huang.
Intramovies sells North American and German rights to folk horror ‘Nightsiren’ (exclusive)
Tereza Nvotova’s second feature won Locarno’s Filmmakers of the Present competition.
Spanish, Ukrainian and Belgian projects win top prizes at When East Meets West co-pro forum
Event took place in Trieste from January 22-25
70 European and Mena films to tempt festival directors in 2023
Jessica Hausner, Marco Bellocchio, Michel Gondry and Lone Scherfig are among the auteurs with new films this year.
Italian box office falls a whopping 48% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic but local films give cause for optimism
The highest-grossing local film was Robert Andò’s comedy ‘La Stranezza’ that is screening at International Film Festival Rottterdam
True Colours boards Berlinale Generation Kplus feature ’The Properties Of Metals’ (exclusive)
Film centres on a spoon bending boy in 1970s Italy.
Marcelo Gomes, Letizia Lamartire, Maryna Stepanska projects selected for When East Meets West forum
12 features and 10 docs will be pitched Trieste co-pro forum next month.
Vision secures key sales for Donato Carrisi’s thriller ‘I Am The Abyss’ (exclusive)
Film had its market premiere at the AFM.
Ferzan Ozeptek starts shooting ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ for Netflix Italy
The romantic drama is Ozeptek’s first film since 2019’s ‘The Fortune Goddess’.
My Screen Life: Rai Com’s Alessandro Ravani on Clint Eastwood, ‘Andor’ and how he unwinds
The Italian sales executive reveals has worked at Rai Com for 15 years.
Italy’s audiovisual sector grows significantly in the five years between 2017-2021
Tax credits, streamer investment and audience demand have helped to fuel growth
“Our business models are niche markets,” say leading arthouse execs
MIA Market panel featured Cameron Bailey, Cecile Gaget, Carole Baraton, Marc Smit, Andrea Occhipinti and Susan Wendt.
Rome Film Fest reveals 2022 line-up
It is the first edition under artistic director Paola Malanga.
Locarno prize-winner ‘De Noche Los Gatos Son Pardos’ scores UK, Australia deals (exclusive)
Italian sales outfit The Open Reel also racked up further deals on its slate.