US filmmaker Debra Granik will chair the Horizons jury of the Venice Film Festival (August 28-September 7), joined by filmmakers Ali Asgari from Iran, Soudade Kaadan from Syria, Christos Nikou from Greece, Gabor Reisz from Hungary, Valia Santella from Italy and Tuva Novotny from Sweden.

The Horizons section will open with the world premiere of Valerio Mastandrea’s Nonostante, about a man whose life as a long-term patient is disrupted by the arrival of a new companion on his ward.

Mastandrea stars with Dolores Fonzi in the film produced by Viola Prestieri and Valeria Golino for HT Film, Francesco Tato and Oscar Glioti for Damocle, Moreno Zani and Malcom Pagani for Tenderstories and Rai Cinema. BiM Distribuzione will release the film in Italy.

The Horizons Extra section, added in 2021, will open with the world premiere of Tim Fehlbaum’s German feature September 5, starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch. It is about a US sports broadcasting team during the Israeli hostage crisis at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

September 5 is produced by Philipp Trauer, Thomas Wobke, Fehlbaum, Sean Penn, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth, for BerghausWobke Filmproduktion and Projected Picture Works, in co-production with Constantin Film and ERF Edgar Reitz Filmproduktion.

Republic Pictures is handling world sales.

De Laurentiis

The festival has also selected a five-person jury for the Luigi De Laurentiis award for a debut film from the official selection and parallel independent sidebars.

Additionally, Italian film critic Gianni Canova will preside over the jury for the Luigi De Laurentiis award for a debut film.

Further jury members are US filmmaker Ricky D’Ambrose, Brazilian filmmaker Barbara Paz, Hong Kong curator Jacob Wong, and Canadian actress Taylor Russell, who starred in Venice 2022 title Bones And All with Timothee Chalamet.

The main festival lineup is unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23).