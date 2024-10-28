Venom: The Last Dance topped the Korean box office on its first weekend, capturing more than 60% of ticket sales.

The third instalment in the Sony franchise took $4.2m from Friday to Sunday (October 25-27) for a cume of $5.7m since opening on October 23, according to Kobis, the Korean Film Council’s box office tracking system.

It may struggle to match the $15.2 taken by predecessor Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021 let alone the $24.6m taken by 2018’s Venom.

In second place was mystery drama A Normal Family, which took $730,000 on its second weekend – half of the $1.45m claimed on its opening weekend, when it topped the box office. The black comedy, an adaptation of Herman Koch’s Dutch novel The Dinner that premiered at Toronto in 2023, has taken a total of $3.3m since its release on October 16.

Another book-to-film adaptation, Love In The Big City, earned $420,000 over the weekend for a cume of $5m after 27 days on release. The film stars Kim Go-eun of this year’s box office leader Exhuma and Steve Sanghyun Noh of Apple TV+ series Pachinko. Based on Park Sang-young’s novel, the story has also been adapted for a TV series that launched on local streaming platform Tving last week.

In fourth place was US animation The Wild Robot, which took $293,000 on its fourth outing for a cume of $3.9m.

Former leader I, Executioner ranked fifth with $234,000, contributing to its substantial total of $52.1m, making it the third highest grossing Korean film of the year to date, behind Exhuma’s $83m and The Roundup: Punishment’s $79m.

Filmed stage performance Elisabeth: The Musical Live earned $124,000 over the weekend for a cume of $534,000. The screening was exclusive to Megabox theatres.

Looking ahead, comedy Amazon Bullseye leads pre-orders with 18.8% of ticket sales ahead of its release on Wednesday (October 30).