Vertical has bought North American distribution rights to Cannes market comedy Hot Mess, set to start shooting early next year with Emma Roberts starring.

Sales company Mister Smith Entertainment has also sealed distribution deals for the project with IDC for Latin America, Capelight for Germany, Ascot Elite for Switzerland and Nordisk for Scandinavia. The company says it is closing deals for other major territories.

Currently in pre-production, the film is written by Gabrielle D’Amico and will be the feature directing debut of Katie Locke O’Brien. Roberts will play Laurel, who implodes on a dating show, ends up living in her parents basement and finds herself on a journey to discover self-love and real connections with others.

Debbie Liebling, Maggie Malina and Laura Lewis are producing.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey, who negotiated the North American deal with Rebelle Media, said, “We are thrilled to be in on the ground floor of this fresh, funny, and heartfelt story under the direction of Katie Locke O’Brien. We have had a fantastic track record with Emma this past year, including the hit Maybe I Do, and look forward to seeing her exceptional talent bring Laurel to life in Hot Mess.”

The producers added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Vertical Entertainment to bring Hot Mess to screens across North America. Vertical has built a name for themselves in the comedy space and we love that they also recognised the freshness and relevance of Hot Mess as their next success story.”