Vicky Krieps, star of Viggo Mortensen’s upcoming TIFF world premiere The Dead Don’t Hurt, will receive the TIFF Tribute Performer Award at the fifth annual awards gala on September 10.

The Luxembourgish, Berlin-based actor joins recently announced fellow Tribute Performer Award recipient Colman Domingo in the acting category.

Past recipients of the award include Brendan Fraser and the ensemble cast of My Policeman in 2022, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins.

“Vicky’s transformative performances illuminate the screen, weaving emotions into a tapestry of storytelling,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “Her dedication to her craft and her ability to embody diverse roles with profound authenticity make her a true luminary in the realm of cinema.”

Krieps broke out in Hollywood with her starring role opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and her body of work includes Bergman Island, Corsage, and The Survivor.

In The Dead Don’t Hurt she plays Vivienne Le Coudy, a fiercely independent French-Canadian flower seller opposite Mortensen in the 1860s-set feminist western about immigrants attempting to forge a life in a corrupt Nevada town. The film premieres on September 8.

In addition to Krieps and Domingo, the 2023 TIFF Tribute Award honourees to date are: Andy Lau, recipient of the Special Tribute Award; Carolina Markowicz, recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award; Lukasz Zal, recipient of the TIFF Variety Artisan Award; Shawn Levy, recipient of the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award; Pedro Almodóvar, recipient of the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media; and Spike Lee, recipient of the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

The Tribute Awards gala is TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser and raised C$1.3m in 2022. This year’s Tribute Awards gala will support the Viola Desmond Cinema campaign.