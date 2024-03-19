Swiss documentary festival Visions du Réel (VdR) has revealed the line-up for its 55th edition (April 12-21) which opens with the IDFA- and Göteborg selection As The Tide Comes In by Juan Palacios (and co-directed by Sofie Husum Johannesen).

The full selection includes 128 films, 88 of which are world premieres.

Among the 14 world premieres in international competition is Apple Cider Vinegar from Belgium’s Sofie Benoot whose 2020 documentary Victoria won the Caligari award at Berlinale Forum. Her latest feature is part nature documentary, part philosophical tale beginning with the journey of a kidney stone.

Other world premieres include Swiss titles The Landscape And The Fury by Nicole Vögele about migrants at the Bosnian-Croatian border region, and Vadim Jendreyko’s The Songs Of Others exploring Europe’s history and heritage. Adrián Orr returns to VdR, having won a jury prize in 2017 for Niñato, with To Our Friends about young adults coming of age.

Berlinale’s outgoing artistic director Carlo Chatrian will sit on the jury along with Swiss filmmaker Carmen Jaquier and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha.

In the Burning Lights competition, aimed at more free and contemporary forms of filmmaking, the jury comprises Rotterdam programmer Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva, US critic Devika Girish and Argentine filmmaker Eduardo Williams.

The VdR industry programme was announced last week and includes new projects from Iran-born French filmmaker Mehran Tamadon and Chilean director Tana Gilbert.

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhang-Ke will be the 2024 guest of honour while US filmmaker John Wilson will be the special guest. French director Alice Diop is also attending the festival to deliver a masterclass.

International competition

*denotes world premiere

Apple Cider Vinegar* (Bel-Neth), dir. Sofie Benoot

Fragments Of Ice* (Ukr-Nor), dir. Maria Stoianova

Far West* (Switz-Port), dir. Pierre-François Sauter

In Limbo* (Pol), dir. Alina Maksimenko

Kamay* (Afg-Ger-Bel-Fr), dirs. Ilyas Yourish and Shahrokh Bikaran

My Memory Is Full Of Ghosts* (Syr), dir. Anas Zawahri

Mother Vera* (UK), dirs. Cécile Embleton and Alys Tomlinson

Okurimono* (Can) dir. Laurence Lévesque

Rising Up At Night (Ger-Bel-Burkina Faso-Qat-Con), dir. Nelson Makengo

The Landscape And The Fury* (Switz), dir. Nicole Vögele

The Song Of Others* (Switz), dir. Vadim Jendreyko

The Return Of The Projectionist* (Ger-Fr), dir. Orkhan Aghazadeh

To Our Friends* (Sp-Port), dir. Adrián Orr

Where The Trees Bear Meat* (Arg-Sp-US), dir. Alexis Franco

We Are Inside* (Leb-Qat-Den), dir. Farah Kassem

Burning Lights competition

A Fidai Film* (Pal-Ger), dir. Kamal Aljafari

Billy* (Can), dir. Lawrence Côté-Collins

After The Snowmelt* (Tai-Jap), dir. Lo Yi-Shan

Cambium* (Sp), dirs. Maddi Barber and Marina Lameiro

Carropasajero* (Col-Ger), dirs. Juan Pablo Polanco Carranza and Cesar Alejandro Jaimes,

La Duna* (Ger), dirs. Emerson Culurgioni and Stefanie Schroeder

Ever Since I Knew Myself* (Geo), dir. Maka Gogaladze

Les Miennes* (Bel-Fr), dir. Samira El Mouzghibati

Preparations For A Miracle* (Switz-Ger), dir. Tobias Nölle

Riders* (Arg-Por-Ven), dir. Martín Rejtman

(Revolution, Fulfil Your Promise) Red Love* (Mex-Sp-Nor-Port), dir. Dora García

Shahid (Ger), dir. Narges Kalhor

Tamina–Will There Ever Be What Used to Be?* (Switz), dirs. Beat Oswald, Lena Hatebur and Samuel Weniger

The Diary Of A Sky (Leb), dir. Lawrence Abu Hamdan

The Dells* (US), dir. Nelly Cruz

The Language Of Fire* (Alg-Fr-Qat), dir. Tarek Sami