Swiss documentary festival Visions du Réel (VdR) has revealed the line-up for its 55th edition (April 12-21) which opens with the IDFA- and Göteborg selection As The Tide Comes In by Juan Palacios (and co-directed by Sofie Husum Johannesen).
The full selection includes 128 films, 88 of which are world premieres.
Among the 14 world premieres in international competition is Apple Cider Vinegar from Belgium’s Sofie Benoot whose 2020 documentary Victoria won the Caligari award at Berlinale Forum. Her latest feature is part nature documentary, part philosophical tale beginning with the journey of a kidney stone.
Other world premieres include Swiss titles The Landscape And The Fury by Nicole Vögele about migrants at the Bosnian-Croatian border region, and Vadim Jendreyko’s The Songs Of Others exploring Europe’s history and heritage. Adrián Orr returns to VdR, having won a jury prize in 2017 for Niñato, with To Our Friends about young adults coming of age.
Berlinale’s outgoing artistic director Carlo Chatrian will sit on the jury along with Swiss filmmaker Carmen Jaquier and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha.
In the Burning Lights competition, aimed at more free and contemporary forms of filmmaking, the jury comprises Rotterdam programmer Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva, US critic Devika Girish and Argentine filmmaker Eduardo Williams.
The VdR industry programme was announced last week and includes new projects from Iran-born French filmmaker Mehran Tamadon and Chilean director Tana Gilbert.
Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhang-Ke will be the 2024 guest of honour while US filmmaker John Wilson will be the special guest. French director Alice Diop is also attending the festival to deliver a masterclass.
International competition
*denotes world premiere
Apple Cider Vinegar* (Bel-Neth), dir. Sofie Benoot
Fragments Of Ice* (Ukr-Nor), dir. Maria Stoianova
Far West* (Switz-Port), dir. Pierre-François Sauter
In Limbo* (Pol), dir. Alina Maksimenko
Kamay* (Afg-Ger-Bel-Fr), dirs. Ilyas Yourish and Shahrokh Bikaran
My Memory Is Full Of Ghosts* (Syr), dir. Anas Zawahri
Mother Vera* (UK), dirs. Cécile Embleton and Alys Tomlinson
Okurimono* (Can) dir. Laurence Lévesque
Rising Up At Night (Ger-Bel-Burkina Faso-Qat-Con), dir. Nelson Makengo
The Landscape And The Fury* (Switz), dir. Nicole Vögele
The Song Of Others* (Switz), dir. Vadim Jendreyko
The Return Of The Projectionist* (Ger-Fr), dir. Orkhan Aghazadeh
To Our Friends* (Sp-Port), dir. Adrián Orr
Where The Trees Bear Meat* (Arg-Sp-US), dir. Alexis Franco
We Are Inside* (Leb-Qat-Den), dir. Farah Kassem
Burning Lights competition
A Fidai Film* (Pal-Ger), dir. Kamal Aljafari
Billy* (Can), dir. Lawrence Côté-Collins
After The Snowmelt* (Tai-Jap), dir. Lo Yi-Shan
Cambium* (Sp), dirs. Maddi Barber and Marina Lameiro
Carropasajero* (Col-Ger), dirs. Juan Pablo Polanco Carranza and Cesar Alejandro Jaimes,
La Duna* (Ger), dirs. Emerson Culurgioni and Stefanie Schroeder
Ever Since I Knew Myself* (Geo), dir. Maka Gogaladze
Les Miennes* (Bel-Fr), dir. Samira El Mouzghibati
Preparations For A Miracle* (Switz-Ger), dir. Tobias Nölle
Riders* (Arg-Por-Ven), dir. Martín Rejtman
(Revolution, Fulfil Your Promise) Red Love* (Mex-Sp-Nor-Port), dir. Dora García
Shahid (Ger), dir. Narges Kalhor
Tamina–Will There Ever Be What Used to Be?* (Switz), dirs. Beat Oswald, Lena Hatebur and Samuel Weniger
The Diary Of A Sky (Leb), dir. Lawrence Abu Hamdan
The Dells* (US), dir. Nelly Cruz
The Language Of Fire* (Alg-Fr-Qat), dir. Tarek Sami
