Visit Films has added Sundance premiere Ghostlight, Latin music biopic Jenni and New York-set comedy Late Bloomers to its slate for next week’s European Film Market.

Visit will represent international sales rights for Ghostlight, directed by Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson. Keith Kupferer, Tara Mullen, Katherine Mallen Kupfererv and Dolly de Leon star in the story of a construction worker who joins a local theater production of Romeo and Juliet.

IFC Films and Sapan Studio recently acquired North American rights to the film, which is produced by Ian Keiser, Alex Wilson, Pierce Cravens, Eddie Linker, Chelsea Krant and Alex Thompson.

Visit Films previously handled Thompson’s comedy drama Saint Frances, which won the Audience and Special Jury Breakthrough Voice awards for narrative features at the 2019 SXSW festival.

Visit has acquired the world excluding North and South America for Jenni, about Jenni Rivera, the Latin music star whose life was cut short by a tragic plane accident. Gigi Saul Guerrero directs Annie Gonzalez in the title role and the film is produced by Mucho Mas Media’s Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun.

Jenni will be released in the US and Latin America later this year by ViX+.

Visit has acquired international rights to Late Bloomers, feature debut of director Lisa Steen. Karen Gillan stars as an aimless Brooklynite who takes a job caring for an elderly Polish woman.