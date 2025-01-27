Voltage Pictures will launch worldwide sales at EFM next month on the action thriller Safe House starring Lucien Laviscount from Emily In Paris and Hannah John-Kamen from upcoming Marvel Studios tentpole Thunderbolts.

Jamie Marshall directs from a screenplay by Leon Langford about six government agents sequestered in a covert location after a terror attack on Los Angeles. As they attempt to navigate their way through a web of paranoia, they come to suspect the perpetrator may be one of their own.

The cast includes Lewis Tan from the Mortal Kombat franchise and Deadpool & Wolverine, Holt McCallany from Paramount’s upcoming Memorial Day tentpole release Mission Impossible 8, Ethan Embry from Last Seen Alive, and Michael Bradway from Voltage’s YA romance Marked Men: Rule + Shaw directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Lucas Jarach of Green Light Pictures is producing Safe House, which shot in Los Angeles and is in post. President of global sales and distribution Alexandra Cocean will lead the sales charge.

Voltage’s current line-up includes the musical adaption of Verona’s Romeo & Juliet, releasing in April; and James Kent’s Stolen Girl starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood in post.

Earlier this month Voltage announced it had acquired a majority stake in international sales and finance company The Exchange as it continues to expand operations.