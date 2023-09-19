Wang Bing’s Man In Black will open the 21st edition of Portugal’s documentary film festival Doclisboa (October 19-29).

Bing’s latest feature explores the life of Wang Xilin, a Chinese composer and dissident. The film had its world premiere at Cannes, in Special Screenings, where the Chinese director’s other film Youth (Spring) screened in competition.

Closing the festival is Leonor Teles’ feature fiction debut Baan which follows a young architect’s love life across Lisbon and Bangkok. The film premiered in competition at Locarno.

The Portuguese filmmaker was the cinematograper on Joao Canijo’s Berlinale 2023 double premieres Bad Living and Living Bad, and directed the 2016 Golden Bear-winning short Batrachian’s Ballad.

The full Doclisboa programme will be announced September 27.