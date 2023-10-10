Warner Bros has secured UK-Ireland distribution rights to Emma Seligman’s Bottoms, setting a theatrical release date of November 3.

The studio has picked up the UK-Ireland rights from producers MGM.

Bottoms had its world premiere at SXSW in March, before a short festival tour in North America. The high school comedy follows two outsider best friends who start a self defence club for women in an attempt to lose their virginities to the cheerleaders they have crushes on.

It is produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small, for Brownstone Pictures, MGM and its Orion Pictures label. United Artists Releasing distributed the film in the US and Canada on Friday, August 25, recording the highest post-pandemic location average for a film on 10 screens or more with $51,625. It is still in select cinemas there, with a strong total of $11.9m (£9.7m).

The Warner Bros UK-Ireland deal ends speculation that the film could debut solely on Amazon Prime Video, with parent company Amazon also owning MGM.

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott star in Bottoms. It is US filmmaker Seligman’s second feature, after 2020’s Shiva Baby, which was a hit on the US awards circuit, winning the John Cassavetes award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The November 3 release in UK-Ireland pits Bottoms against films including Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel starring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick, through Universal; and Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes-awarded debut How To Have Sex, through Mubi.