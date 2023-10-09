Black cinema distributor and supporter We Are Parable has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Cannes Competition title Banel And Adama from Brussels-based sales agent Best Friend Forever.

It is planning a 2024 theatrical release for the film that will have its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this evening (Monday, October 9).

Set in remote northern Senegal, Banel And Adama is a romance following two lovers in their quest to carve a life for themselves beyond the expectations of others. Sy became only the second Black woman to have a film premiere in Competition at Cannes, after Mati Diop’s Atlantics in 2019.

Anthony Andrews, We Are Parable’s creative director, described the film as “a stunning, lyrical debut from a filmmaker with an assured and singular directorial voice. Ramata-Toulaye Sy has crafted a deeply moving story of fated love, with rich and complex charactes.”

Banel And Adama has been selected as Senegal’s entry for the international feature film award at the 96th Oscars.

The film is French director Sy’s first feature – the only debut in this year’s Cannes Competition. She previously made shorts including 2021’s Astel, which won prizes at Toronto, Clermont-Ferrand and Odense film festivals.

We Are Parable launched its distribution arm earlier this year and last week announced it will distribute Savanah Leaf’s US-UK Sundance title Earth Mama on December 8 in the UK.

The company celebrated its 10th anniversary in April; and received two nominations for The Big Screen Awards 2023 earlier this month.