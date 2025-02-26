The British Film Institute (BFI) has thrown its weight behind a strengthened copyright framework for creative works in response to the government’s consultation on plans that would automatically include UK creative assets in generative AI modelling.

“Copyright is the lifeblood of the creative sector; it underpins its economic growth and our screen culture. We support strengthening the copyright framework to require licensing in all cases, alongside a commitment to transparency measures, so that UK producers, writers, directors, and performers can fully exploit their copyrighted works and catalogues,” said Harriet Finney, BFI director of external affairs and deputy CEO.

The government’s consultation closed yesterday, and proposed introducing a new exemption in copyright law that would allow tech companies to train their AI models on creative works including films, TV shows and audio recordings without permission, unless creators actively opt out.

Finney added: “We recognise that AI, including generative AI, can drive growth. The UK’s screen sectors are embracing AI-driven tools to drive productivity in tasks from post-production to video games. But growth driven by AI must not come at the expense of growth of the UK’s creative industries.”

One area in which the BFI is examining AI is in screen archiving. It has provided £192,500 of funding for a project led by King’s College, London, that explores how AI technologies could be integrated into the screen archiving process. The project is scheduled to complete in 2027.

The BFI joins a roster of leading UK film industry voices that have spoken out against the government’s proposed shift on copyright. Former Bafta chair and producer Pippa Harris, Eon’s Barbara Broccoli and directors Paul King and Martin McDonagh signed a letter to The Times saying that proposed changes “represent a wholesale giveaway of rights and income from the UK creative sectors to big tech”. Organisations to speak out include All3Media, Banijay UK, BBC, Channel 4, Fremantle, ITN, ITV, Sky, Pact, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain and Directors UK.