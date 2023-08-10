As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike passed its 100th day this week the union is poised to meet with Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) on Friday, one week after the sides sat down for the first time since talks broke down on May 1.

In a statement on Thursday WGA said it expected AMPTP to provide responses to its proposals after it said AMPTP head negotiator Carol Lombardini asked the union’s negotiating committee to meet.

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal,” read the WGA statement, “knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”

Both sides met last Friday but have not set a date to resume formal talks. While that meeting was purportedly held under a media blackout, WGA claimed AMPTP subsequently leaked to the press and responded with claims of its own.

The studios and streamers, it said, were ready to increase specific aspects of TV minimum payments and discuss AI but were unwilling to discuss a new deal on residuals or the writers’ room.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass weighed in and said she was prepared to intervene to help find a resolution.

This week both WGA and SAG-AFTRA, whose strike has entered its fourth week, told members to stay strong and “resolved and united” in the words of WGA’s negotiating committee.

Earlier on Thursday the US Television Academy and the Fox network announced they had pushed back the 75th Emmys ceremony from September 18 to January 15 2024 in light of ongoing industrial action.