Broadway adaptation Wicked soared to the top of the Korean box office at the weekend with 45% of ticket sales.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the US fantasy musical took $3.6m from Friday through Sunday (November 22-25) from just over 500,000 admissions. Over its first five days in theatres, the film has accumulated $4.64m.

Also opening at the weekend was NEW’s Hidden Face, which placed second with $1.7m. Directed by Kim Dae-woo (The Servant, Obsessed), the mystery thriller is a remake of Spanish-Colombian film The Hidden Face directed by Andrés Baiz. The film stars Cho Yeo-jeong of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite as a cellist who mysteriously vanishes. In her absence, her conductor fiancé (played by Song Seung-heon) begins an intense romance with a new cellist (Park Ji-hyeon), both unaware that his fiancé is actually trapped inside a hidden room in their home, watching their every move.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II fell to third place, grossing $973,000, a 58% drop compared to its earnings from its first-place debut last week. Since its release on November 13, the film has earned a cume of $5.1m.

Hive Filmworks’ remake of Taiwanese film Hear Me: Our Summer secured fourth place with $621,000, a 47% decline from the previous weekend. The film has taken $4.7m in the three weeks since its release.

Debuting in fifth with $203,000 was My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the latest cinematic release from the popular Japanese manga series.

In sixth, Venom: The Last Dance added $116,000 to its cume of $12m. This figure lags behind the $15m and $24m earned by Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom, respectively.

Tied for seventh place was supernatural thriller Devils Stay and a re-release of the Japanese film Even If This Love Disappears From The World Tonight, each earning $95,000.

Universal Pictures’ animated film The Wild Robot followed in ninth with $43,000.

Just making it into the top 10 was Highlight: Lights Go On, Again, a concert-film from K-pop boy band Highlight (formerly Beast) with $27,000. Concert films continue to find a niche audience at the Korean box office since Lim Young-woong’s concert documentary Im Hero The Stadium sold $7.2m, securing its position as the 25th highest grossing film this year.

In presales, Disney animation Moana 2 leads with 34% of bookings ahead of its release on November 27.