SXSW documentary William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill has been acquired by Signature Entertainment in the UK and Ireland, with the film’s UK sales outfit Blue Finch Films also locking in a slew of further key territories.

Signature Entertainment plans to release the title later this year, with the doc also selling in Germany (Polyband Medien), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), Israel (YES TV) and Italy (8 E MEZZO), ahead of next month’s European Film Market (EFM).

The film is written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, whose credits include Alfred Hitchcock documentary 78/52. It offers an intimate portrait of prolific Canadian actor, author, musician and filmmaker William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk the Star Trek franchise, and his personal life journey across nine decades.

It is the first and only feature-length documentary dedicated to Shatner’s life, career and philosophy. Producers are US outfits Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures.

Blue Finch’s slate includes Rotterdam title Steppenwolf and Sitges premiere Last Straw.