US sales agent WME Independent has picked up international sales to upcoming Thai family drama How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies from Bad Genius producer GDH 559.

It marks the first collaboration between the two firms and is also the first time major Thai studio GDH 559 has not handled international sales on one of its own titles.

WME Independent will represent the film internationally, excluding Thailand, which will be handled by GDH, and will introduce the title to buyers in Berlin during the EFM next week.

The Thai-language feature centres on a young man who quits his job to look after his dying grandmother. However, it is not out of love that he assumes the role of a devoted grandson, but for a substantial inheritance worth millions, going to great lengths to become the apple of his demanding grandmother’s eye before time runs out.

Heading the cast is popular Thai singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (aka Billkin) who has more than 3 million followers on Intagram. It marks his film debut, following TV series’ I Promised You The Moon and I Told Sunset About You. The cast also includes Usha Seamkhum and Tontawan Tantivejakul.

The film is the debut directorial feature of Pat Boonnitipat, who is known for Bad Genius: The Series, a spin-off to GDH’s award-winning thriller that was Thailand’s highest-grossing local film in 2017, taking nearly $3m (baht100m) and more than $40m in China. His credits also include Project S The Series (for the segment S.O.S.) and Diary Of Tootsies.

Producers are Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak, who are behind many GDH hits including Home For Rent, Friend Zone and Bad Genius. The film, which previously had the working title The Chinese Family, is in post-production.

WME Independent’s Singapore-based agent Nelson Mok told Screen he was confident the film would “resonate with multi-generational audiences across the globe”.