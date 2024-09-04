A report has found 89% of working-class parents in the UK do not want their children to pursue a career in the creative industry.

The research, conducted by Netflix and the National Youth Theatre, also found that three-quarters of young people said their parents viewed their creative career as a “waste” of education with one in four claiming them “unsupportive”.

The study polled 2,000 parents, guardians and careers as well as 500 young people aged 18-30 from the National Youth Theatre’s creative community.

Earlier this year another report, by the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, found that just 8% of people working in film, TV and radio came from working-class backgrounds.

Netflix and the National Youth Theatre have launched the ‘Ignite Your Creative’ programme for a second year in a row, offering workshops on the range of creative careers available in addition to networking, set visits and work experience opportunities.

Lisa Nandy, secretary state for Culture, Media and Sport said: ”Through our national growth mission, and working with organisations such as Netflix and the National Youth Theatre, we will open up access to these sectors and make them more representative of the whole UK.

“Our aim will be for communities and businesses across the country to feel the benefits of inspiring more young people to pursue a creative career.”