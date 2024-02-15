Production and sales group Yale Entertainment is to collaborate with New York theatre company DJDL Productions on a slate of feature films.

The companies said the features, to be made under a Yale Entertainment Select Projects, or YES Projects banner, will be “character driven films that empower unique and diverse cinematic voices.” International sales on the projects will be handled by Yale’s sales operation Great Escape.

The first two projects to be revealed under the arrangement are neo-noir suspense thriller Just Over Broken and sci-fi/political thriller MARS.

Written by Mickey Solis, who also wrote Yale’s 2021 action thriller Rogue Hostage, Just Over Broken will centre on an injured soldier who returns home to reunite his fractured family but instead falls in love with the wife of a crime boss. Hungarian filmmaker Janos Szasz, known for 2013 Karlovy Vary prize-winning war drama The Notebook, is attached to direct.

With a script by Daniel Mitura, MARS explores the private sector space race and how one woman’s mission to Mars brings together the worlds of military spy craft and extraterrestrial life. Actor-writer Mitura wrote DJDL’s 2022 sci-fi short Launch at Paradise.

Recent projects from Yale, headed by partners Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, include The Kill Room, Stowaway and Becky. Upcoming titles include Fog Of War and Parachute.

DJDL, co-founded by producer Dee Dee Perry, has backed stage shows including The Picture of Dorian Gray and Broadway production American Son.