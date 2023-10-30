African filmmaking agency Realness Institute has selected 15 film producers for the third edition of its Creative Producer Indaba (CPI), a lab for developing entrepreneurial, leadership and creative skills among producers looking to work on the continent.

Ten of the selected producers are from Africa; five of them will attend the lab with projects, with the other five looking for next films and using the lab to network. The African participants include Tapiwa Chipufa from Zimbabwe, who is working on The Other Half Of The African Sky, billed as a ‘supernatural documentary’; and Zambia’s Misha Maseka, who is participating with a drama feature called Queenie.

Scroll down for the full list of participants

The five producers from outside of Africa are participating in the CPI with interest in investing in and engaging with African film projects. They include Anouk Shad of Austria’s Topaz Films; and Brazilian producer Yolanda Barroso, whose participation is enabled by a new Realness’ collaboration with Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso.

New collaborators for the CPI this year include the Canadian Film Fund, the Austrian Film Fund, Training Institute Focal, the Jeune Creation Francophone fund and South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation.

The lab will begin with an open assembly on November 6, after which the cohort will attend the Atlas Workshops industry programme at Marrakech International Film Festival in November; then International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2024. The programme will close with online sessions in April 2024.

Mentors for the lab include producers Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, and story consultant and 2022 CPI alumnus Tracey Lee Rainers.

Creative Producer Indaba 2023 participants

Adja Mariam Soro (Cote d’Ivoire)

Chloe Ortole (Sen)

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Nam)

Godisamang Khunou (S Afr)

Nomusa Nkabinde (S Afr)

Dhia Jerbi (Tun)

Kudakwashe Maradzika (S Afr-Zim)

Misha Maseka (Zam)

Stefan Supplice (Mor)

Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zim)

Anouk Shad (Austria)

Marie Ka (Can)

Sherien Barsoum (Can)

Rhea Plangg (Switz)

Yolanda Barroso (Braz)