Zoe Saldana will receive the Derek Malcom award at the 2025 London Critics’ Circle Film awards on February 2.

The actor is the second person to be honoured with the award, which is named after the legendary critic who died in 2023. Last year’s inaugural prize was presented to Colman Domingo.

Saldana is currently receiving awards buzz, including a London Critics’ Circle nomination, for her role in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez where she plays a lawyer who helps the titular character undergo a gender transition. The film premiered at Cannes where Saldana was honoured with the best actress prize alongside her co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

The actor first broke through in 2002 in the teen drama Crossroads and has since starred in several major franchises including Avatar, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Star Trek. More recently, Saldana stepped into producing roles, including the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, in which she also stars.

Nominations for the London Critics’ Circle were announced yesterday and saw Anora and The Brutalist lead the way with seven nods each. The winners will be presented at the awards ceremony on February 2, 2025.