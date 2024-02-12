Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has acquired worldwide rights to relationship dramedy Katie’s Mom and will be offering the film to buyers at this week’s European Film Market.

Starring Dina Meyer, Aaron Dominguez and Julia Tolchin, the film follows a recent divorcee whose holiday celebration with her adult children is derailed when she falls for her daughter’s charming new boyfriend.

Tyrrell Shaffner makes her feature directing debut and co-wrote the original screenplay with Meryl Branch-McTiernan. Shaffner and Branch-McTiernan produced the film for Ex Files Productions with Corey Moss. Executive producers are Sandy Cleary, Dina Meyer, Kristin T Higgins, Jimmy Velissaris, Milan Chakraborty and Sanjay Sharma.

Katie’s Mom had its premiere at last summer’s Dances with Films festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Fusion Feature.

Shaffner commented: “We cannot wait for audiences to meet our protagonist Nancy. Dina Meyer, in an incredible performance, has you rooting for Nancy every step of the way on her messy journey towards self-actualisation.”

Branch-McTiernan added: “Katie’s Mom is a modern spin on the inter-generational love triangle. Threading the needle between drama, comedy and romance, it will have audiences laughing throughout a captivating family affair. We are thrilled to partner with Premiere Entertainment.”

PEG senior vice president of acquisitions Carlos Rincon said: “We are excited to introduce Katie’s Mom to buyers at Berlin. Tyrrell and Meryl crafted a smart and sexy film that delightfully weaves the aspects of life after marriage amidst a turbulent period of self-discovery.”