Dir: Neil Burger. US. 2024. 101mins

Following the death of her mother, directionless twentysomething New Yorker Maya (Phoebe Dynevor) reconnects with her estranged father Sam (Rhys Ifans), accepting his invitation to join his real estate business headquartered in Egypt. Soon, a discovery that Sam is not all he appears to be kickstarts a global adventure that also takes Maya to India and South Korea — a journey that’s entirely shot on an iPhone 13, with minimal crew. This guerrilla approach, together with Dynevor’s committed performance, give Inheritance an adrenaline-fuelled agility that lifts it above the normal trappings of the genre.

Gritty immediacy

Directed by Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent and The Upside), Inheritance releases in US cinemas on January 24 through IFC Films, and could prove effective counter-programming in a field of awards features. The presence of Dynevor in the cast should also help; the British actress has legions of fans from her time heading Netflix hit Bridgerton, and also impressed in 2023 thriller Fair Play.

Here, Dynevor puts in a solid performance as a young woman who finds herself cut off from the world after months of caring for her terminally ill mother. It’s easy to see why Maya would be tempted to put her trust in her father, despite the warnings of her older sister. When Sam is kidnapped, Maya must follow instructions to retrieve the highly-prized item that will secure his release, shaking off the police and other shadowy figures on her tail, and finding a courage and strength that she did not realise she possessed.

The screenplay, written by Burger and Olen Stienhaur, creator of TV thriller Berlin Station, follows familiar narrative beats: anonymous voices on the phone, hidden safe deposit boxes, goons forever in pursuit. But the fact that this glossy actioner is shot on an iPhone (largely under the radar in 2022) gives it a crucial point of difference. Burger — who conceived the project during the Covid-19 lockdowns — DoP Jackson Hunt and a skeleton crew reportedly roamed the globe, filming in the middle of real crowds in Cairo’s Khan Il Khalil market, amongst actual passengers on planes and trains and, with the camera concealed, at airport customs desks. (The filmmakers used a variety of tricks, including digital masking, to avoid legal issues.)

While the film is obviously tightly scripted and there was clearly careful planning involved — and likely a lot of work done in post-production, particularly by editor Nick Carew who keeps things moving at an absolute clip — this ad-hoc approach does translate well on screen, imbuing the film with a gritty immediacy. Central to that is Dynevor who appears in almost every scene. Maya’s metamorphosis from lost daughter to action hero is, while largely predictable, very watchable. And while Rhys Ifans has far less screen time as the shadowy Sam, he clearly relishes the duplicitous nature of his role — and channels something of Trump in both accent and performance.

The real stars of the show are, however, the action sequences. While they were all no doubt meticulously choreographed, the immersive nature of the filming gives them an edge-of-the-seat feel; not least a motorcycle chase through the streets of Delhi, white-knuckle stuff despite the gridlocked traffic. And even in moments of relative narrative stillness, Burger and Hunt effectively use their surroundings — the hushed formality of an airport, a teaming marketplace, a wide Seoul street — to underpin the tension of their story. That’s also helped by a wired, propulsive electronic score by Paul Leonard-Morgan, which acts as the film’s heartbeat.