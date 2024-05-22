French- Algerian actor-director Salim Kechiouche has revealed his next film Wolf Dreams will start shooting in Algeria in early 2025.

The film is an adaptation of Yasmina’s Khadra’s novel of the same name about the journey of a young actor who, deprived of his dreams, ends up joining an extremist group in 1990s Algeria.

It is produced by France’s Thelma Films and La Furie de la Lune with Algeria’s 2Horloges Productions, which notably co-produced The King of Algiers that premiered in Cannes last year.

It marks Kechiouche’s follow up to 2023 debut feature L’Enfant Du Paradis in which he also starred.

Wolf Dreams marks the latest in a newly revamped efforts of Algeria’s film industry to put itself back on the map as a hub for both local and international productions.

Algeria is making its return to Cannes this year for the first time since 2018 with a pavilion in the international village with the support of the country’s Ministry of Culture. The visiting talent at the festival includes Dali Benssalah, Rachid Bouchareb, Mounia Meddour, and Sofiane Zermani.

The aim is to position the territory as ready to welcome international co-productions via revamped infrastructure and financing schemes.

Algerian filmmaker Karim Ainouz, in town to world premiere his latest feature in competition Motel Destino, also plans to shoot his next feature in the country titled Reggane, a story about French nuclear testing in Algeria during the Cold War-set that left a lasting toxic legacy in the country, currently in development.