Hong Kong Classics Reimagined is an inventive documentary that pays homage to the city’s film heritage and promises to take international audiences on a journey to appreciate the unique charm and cultural richness of Hong Kong cinema.

This 60-minute film comprises six segments, each of which is dedicated to a beloved Hong Kong film genre — action, comedy, thriller, kung fu, romance and art — while making references to timeless classics such as 92 Legendary La Rose Noire, An Autumn’s Tale, Fight Back To School, Fallen Angels, Infernal Affairs, SPL and many more.

Each segment is a showcase of a newly shot short film, which is preceded by behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew, who share their love for the respective genre and discuss its enduring influence.

“The influence of movies reaches far beyond entertainment, igniting travel inspirations and desires,” says a spokesperson of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which is a presenter of the project. “Through Hong Kong Classics Reimagined, we pay tribute to the timeless classics of Hong Kong’s cinematic history and revitalise them with a fresh burst of energy.

“We hope to inspire audiences from around the world to bring their cinematic dreams to life, creating unforgettable experiences in the captivating city of Hong Kong.”

Ensemble challenge

Tasked with reimagining and reinterpreting classic films are six directors, including fashion and stills photographer Wing Shya; art director Man Lim Chung, who recently turned to directing and made documentary Keep Rolling about Hong Kong auteur Ann Hui; and rising director Lawrence Kan, who received 16 nominations at this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards for In Broad Daylight.

This trio of filmmakers have travelled to Cannes to promote the documentary, which is being presented to international distributors and buyers through a series of market screenings at Riviera 2 at 8pm on May 16 (English version) and May 17 (Chinese version).

Rounding out the list of filmmakers are action director Kenji Tanigaki, whose latest stunt work includes Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, which plays in Cannes’ Midnight Screenings section; seasoned assistant director Lemon Liu; and TV director Wong Kwok Keung.

Among the superstar cast are kung fu icon Sammo Hung, who — in The Raw Oysters segment directed by Liu — discovers that his son’s future mother-in-law comes from a rival sect and goes all out to prove his martial-arts superiority; and renowned director-actress Sylvia Chang, who — in the Somewhere In Time segment directed by Man — reflects on a past romance aboard the iconic Star Ferry in Hong Kong.

The cast also includes pop singer-actress Karen Mok, duo Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung from Canto­pop band Twins, as well as a new generation of talent such as Locker Lam, Ling Man Lung, Stanley Yau from boy band Mirror and Angela Yuen.

Producers for the various segments include Joseph Chan, who is former general manager of Paciwood Music & Entertainment, Julia Chu (Where The Wind Blows), Lam Ka Tung (Time) and Cora Yim (Disney+ series Taiwan Crime Stories).

“We all have a common ground, which is our love for Hong Kong films,” says Silence Leung, executive producer of Hong Kong Classics Reimagined. “We all want to do something to support Hong Kong cinema by rejuvenating the classics and introducing the golden era of Hong Kong films to a wider audience.”

Leung is the founder of production company Double S Entertainment, which has organised and produced numerous concerts for top artists like Jacky Cheung, Eason Chan and Faye Wong in Hong Kong and mainland China. Leung’s expertise also shines in her role as the executive producer of the acclaimed Chef Nic, a popular reality series that stars top actor Nicholas Tse.

In collaboration with People’s Daily in 2022, she produced Hello, Hong Kong, a micro-documentary series commemorating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return.

Starting from late May, Hong Kong Classics Reimagined will be launched online, and by Warner Bros Discovery via its on-demand platforms in nearly 20 territories across Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With its global reach, the documentary will also play a crucial role in drawing tourists to Hong Kong, where they can experience the diverse culture and unparalleled charm of the vibrant city.

Contact: Michelle Ho, Double S Entertainment