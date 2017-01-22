'La La Land' wins London Critics' Circle best film

The Oscar frontrunner and BAFTA nominee charmed the UK’s leading critics to win top prize at the 37th Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night at The May Fair Hotel.

Another Academy Award favourite, Casey Affleck, was named best actor for Manchester By The Sea, while Isabelle Huppert, gaining strength as the season progresses, claimed best actress for Things To Come and took the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.



Laszlo Nemes was the surprise of the night as he won best director for Son Of Saul, while awards heavyweight Kenneth Lonergan earned the best screenwriter award for Manchester By The Sea.

Moonlight claimed both supporting acting categories for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, who tied with Tom Bennett for Love & Friendship.

Kate Beckinsale won the British/Irish Actress prize for Love & Friendship and Andrew Garfield took corresponding actor honours for Hacksaw Ridge and Silence.



Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann won the foreign-language category, Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea took the documentary prize, and Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake won The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year.

The Critics’ Circle Film Awards are sponsored by The May Fair Hotel and Suqqu, along with Millbank Casting & Management, Cooper Searle Personal Management, Audi, Remy Martin, Sacred, Voss, 31 Dover and Cameo Productions.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Film Of The Year

La La Land



Foreign-Language Film Of The Year

Toni Erdmann



Documentary Of The Year

Fire At Sea



British/Irish Film Of The Year

I, Daniel Blake



Actor Of The Year presented by Millbank and Cooper Searle

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea



Actress Of The Year presented by Suqqu

Isabelle Huppert, Things To Come



Supporting Actor Of The Year (tie)

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Tom Bennett, Love & Friendship



Supporting Actress Of The Year presented by Cameo

Naomie Harris, Moonlight



Director Of The Year

László Nemes, Son Of Saul



Screenwriter Of The Year

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea



British/Irish Actor

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge, Silence



British/Irish Actress

Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship



Young British/Irish Performer presented by The May Fair Hotel

Lewis MacDougall, A Monster Calls



Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Babak Anvari, Under The Shadow



British/Irish Short Film

Sweet Maddie Stone, Brady Hood



Technical Achievement

Victoria – Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, cinematography



Dilys Powell Award For Excellence In Film

Isabelle Huppert