'La La Land' wins London Critics' Circle best film
The Oscar frontrunner and BAFTA nominee charmed the UK’s leading critics to win top prize at the 37th Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night at The May Fair Hotel.
Another Academy Award favourite, Casey Affleck, was named best actor for Manchester By The Sea, while Isabelle Huppert, gaining strength as the season progresses, claimed best actress for Things To Come and took the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
Laszlo Nemes was the surprise of the night as he won best director for Son Of Saul, while awards heavyweight Kenneth Lonergan earned the best screenwriter award for Manchester By The Sea.
Moonlight claimed both supporting acting categories for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, who tied with Tom Bennett for Love & Friendship.
Kate Beckinsale won the British/Irish Actress prize for Love & Friendship and Andrew Garfield took corresponding actor honours for Hacksaw Ridge and Silence.
Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann won the foreign-language category, Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea took the documentary prize, and Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake won The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Film Of The Year
La La Land
Foreign-Language Film Of The Year
Toni Erdmann
Documentary Of The Year
Fire At Sea
British/Irish Film Of The Year
I, Daniel Blake
Actor Of The Year presented by Millbank and Cooper Searle
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Actress Of The Year presented by Suqqu
Isabelle Huppert, Things To Come
Supporting Actor Of The Year (tie)
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Tom Bennett, Love & Friendship
Supporting Actress Of The Year presented by Cameo
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Director Of The Year
László Nemes, Son Of Saul
Screenwriter Of The Year
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
British/Irish Actor
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge, Silence
British/Irish Actress
Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship
Young British/Irish Performer presented by The May Fair Hotel
Lewis MacDougall, A Monster Calls
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Babak Anvari, Under The Shadow
British/Irish Short Film
Sweet Maddie Stone, Brady Hood
Technical Achievement
Victoria – Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, cinematography
Dilys Powell Award For Excellence In Film
Isabelle Huppert
