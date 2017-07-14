Polish Days titles announced for New Horizons
Polish showcase to highlight 26 movies.
Polish Days (August 8 - 10), the showcase of national films at the T-Mobile New Horizons International Film Festival (August 3 - 13) in Wroclaw, Poland, has announced twenty-six titles this year.
Among six completed films are Andrzej Jakimowski’s Once Upon a Time in November and Maciej Sobieszczański’s The Reconciliation.
Eleven films will be presented at the pitchings event while nine films will be presented in the work-in-progress section.
Around 150 guests from Poland and abroad are expected to attend the event in Wrocław, which has been organized since 2013 in co-operation with the Polish Film Institute.
Projects presented in past years include Spoor, The Last Family, The Birds Are Singing in Kigali and All These Sleepless Nights.
New Horizons is being held two weeks later in the calendar this year to accomodate incoming sporting event The World Games, meaning the Polish festival coincides with the Locarno Film Festival for the first time.
Full list of selected films:
Completed films
Panic Attack (Atak paniki), dir. Paweł Maślona
Wild Roses (Dzikie róże), dir. Anna Jadowska
Once Upon a Time in November (Pewnego razu w listopadzie…), dir. Andrzej Jakimowski
Thrice Falls the Saint (Trzy upadki świętego), dir. Jacek Januszyk
Tower. A Bright Day (Wieża. Jasny dzień), dir. Jagoda Szelc
The Reconciliation (Zgoda), dir. Maciej Sobieszczański
Works in progress
Silent Night (Cicha noc), dir. Piotr Domalewski
A Coach’s Daughter (Córka trenera), dir. Łukasz Grzegorzek
The Man with the Magic Box (Człowiek z magicznym pudełkiem), dir. Bodo Kox
The Fastest (Najlepszy), dir. Łukasz Palkowski
The Mute (Niemy), dir. Bartek Konopka
Nina, dir. Olga Chajdas
Back Home (Powrót), dir. Magdalena Łazarkiewicz
The Art of Understanding (Sztuka zrozumienia), dir. Matej Bobrik
Speedway (Żużel), dir. Dorota Kędzierzawska
Pitchings
Bailout Folks! dir. Marek Lechki
Corpus Christi (Boże ciało), dir. Jan Komasa
Dark, Almost Nighttime (Ciemno, prawie noc), dir. Borys Lankosz
Fisheye, dir. Michał Szcześniak
The Hunter’s Son, dir. Ricky Rijneke
Kalina, dir. Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
Neon Tears (Kolorowe łzy), dir. Karolina Bielawska
Lipstick on the Glass, dir. Kuba Czekaj
Pilot 9/11, dir. Norman Leto
Sweat, dir. Magnus von Horn
The War Has Ended, dir. Hagar Ben Asher
