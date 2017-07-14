Polish Days titles announced for New Horizons

Polish showcase to highlight 26 movies.

Polish Days (August 8 - 10), the showcase of national films at the T-Mobile New Horizons International Film Festival (August 3 - 13) in Wroclaw, Poland, has announced twenty-six titles this year.

Among six completed films are Andrzej Jakimowski’s Once Upon a Time in November and Maciej Sobieszczański’s The Reconciliation.

Eleven films will be presented at the pitchings event while nine films will be presented in the work-in-progress section.

Around 150 guests from Poland and abroad are expected to attend the event in Wrocław, which has been organized since 2013 in co-operation with the Polish Film Institute.

Projects presented in past years include Spoor, The Last Family, The Birds Are Singing in Kigali and All These Sleepless Nights.

New Horizons is being held two weeks later in the calendar this year to accomodate incoming sporting event The World Games, meaning the Polish festival coincides with the Locarno Film Festival for the first time.

Full list of selected films:

Completed films

Panic Attack (Atak paniki), dir. Paweł Maślona

Wild Roses (Dzikie róże), dir. Anna Jadowska

Once Upon a Time in November (Pewnego razu w listopadzie…), dir. Andrzej Jakimowski

Thrice Falls the Saint (Trzy upadki świętego), dir. Jacek Januszyk

Tower. A Bright Day (Wieża. Jasny dzień), dir. Jagoda Szelc

The Reconciliation (Zgoda), dir. Maciej Sobieszczański

Works in progress

Silent Night (Cicha noc), dir. Piotr Domalewski

A Coach’s Daughter (Córka trenera), dir. Łukasz Grzegorzek

The Man with the Magic Box (Człowiek z magicznym pudełkiem), dir. Bodo Kox

The Fastest (Najlepszy), dir. Łukasz Palkowski

The Mute (Niemy), dir. Bartek Konopka

Nina, dir. Olga Chajdas

Back Home (Powrót), dir. Magdalena Łazarkiewicz

The Art of Understanding (Sztuka zrozumienia), dir. Matej Bobrik

Speedway (Żużel), dir. Dorota Kędzierzawska

Pitchings

Bailout Folks! dir. Marek Lechki

Corpus Christi (Boże ciało), dir. Jan Komasa

Dark, Almost Nighttime (Ciemno, prawie noc), dir. Borys Lankosz

Fisheye, dir. Michał Szcześniak

The Hunter’s Son, dir. Ricky Rijneke

Kalina, dir. Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Neon Tears (Kolorowe łzy), dir. Karolina Bielawska

Lipstick on the Glass, dir. Kuba Czekaj

Pilot 9/11, dir. Norman Leto

Sweat, dir. Magnus von Horn

The War Has Ended, dir. Hagar Ben Asher