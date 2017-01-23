FilmNation unveils more Sundance sales on comedy 'The Big Sick'

EXCLUSIVE: Further international sales on the hit Sundance comedy have emerged following Sunday’s $12m deal with Amazon Studios.

FilmNation licensed rights prior to the world premiere of The Big Sick in Park City to a host of leading distributors including Roadshow in Australia, Scanbox in Scandinavia and Swen in Latin America.

Glen Basner and his team closed deals in: Italy (Cinema SRL), Canada (Elevation), Middle East (Italia), Benelux (Searchers), Portugal (Nos), Switzerland (Impuls), Hong Kong (Intercontinental) and Singapore (Shaw Renters).

Rights have also gone in: South Africa (Ster Kinekor), Taiwan (Filmware), Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam (Multivision), Indonesia (PT Amero), Greece (Spentzos) and Israel (Lev). Star TV acquired pan-Asian pay-TV rights.

On Sunday Amazon Studios closed the $12m deal with FilmNation and UTA Independent Film Group for US rights and negotiated with FilmNation for the UK, France, Germany, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Malaysia and Poland.

With regard to the territories Amazon Studios acquired, Basner and his team will license theatrical rights to international buyers on behalf of the digital giant on the understanding that Amazon retains the pay-TV rights.

The Big Sick premiered in the Premieres line-up last Friday and is based on a screenplay by Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon about their real-life romance.

The story centres on a Pakistani stand-up comic who falls for an American girl and stars Nanjiani himself alongside Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.

Michael Showalter directed The Big Sick and Judd Apatow produced with Barry Mendel through Apatow Productions. FilmNation fully financed the feature.