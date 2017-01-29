Sundance: 'I Don’t Feel At Home', 'Dina' among 2017 prize winners

The Sundance 2017 juries and audiences unveiled their picks on Saturday night.

In the grand jury prizes, Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore claimed the US dramatic award and Dina by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini won U.S. documentary.

Tarik Saleh’s The Nile Hilton Incident won world dramatic and Last Men In Aleppo by Feras Fayyad and Steen Johannessen prevailed in the world documentary category.

In the audience awards, Matt Ruski’s Crown Heights and Jeff Orlowski’s Chasing Coral were the favourites in the US dramatic and documentary strands.

World cinema selections I Dream In Another Language by Ernesto Contreras and Joe Piscatella’s Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower emerged victorious in the dramatic and documentary sections.

“This has been one of the wildest, wackiest and most rewarding festivals in recent memory,” said festival director John Cooper. “From a new government to the independently organised Women’s March On Main, to power outages, a cyberattack and snow at record levels, the work of our artists rose above it all and challenged and changed us these last 10 days.



“I am most proud that, through it all, we have formed a community that is bound tighter by the art we make and the ideas we support.”

Keri Putnam, executive director of Sundance Institute, added: “Let’s take the amazing energy we feel here at the festival when we share stories with one another, and work together on behalf of the arts for the future we want to see.”

Overall 119 features and 68 shorts selected from 13,782 submissions screened at the festival, alongside new episodic work, panels, music and New Frontier.

The festival ran from January 19-29. Full Sundance 2017 winners appear below.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

US Dramatic

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (pictured), dir. Macon Blair

U.S. Documentary

Dina, dirs. Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini

World Documentary

Last Men In Aleppo, dir. Feras Fayyad, co-dir. Steen Johannessen

World Dramatic

The Nile Hilton Incident, dir. Tarik Saleh

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award, US Dramatic

Crown Heights, dir. Matt Ruski

Audience Award, US Documentary

Chasing Coral, dir. Jeff Orlowski

The Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, dir. Joe Piscatella

The Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

I Dream In Another Language (Sueño En Otro Idioma), dir. Ernesto Contreras

The Audience Award: NEXT

Gook, dir. Justin Chon

The Directing Award: U.S. Documentary

Peter Nicks for The Force

The Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic

Eliza Hittman for Beach Rats

The Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary

Pascale Lamche for WINNIE

The Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Francis Lee for his film God’s Own Country

The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic

Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith for Ingrid Goes West

A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking

Step, dir. Amanda Lipitz

A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling

Strong Island, dir. Yance Ford

A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing

Kim Roberts and Emiliano Battista for Unrest

A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: The Orwell Award

Icarus, dir. Bryan Fogel

A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography

Daniel Landin for The Yellow Birds

A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance

Chanté Adams in Roxanne Roxanne

A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director

Maggie Betts for Novitiate

A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Excellence in Cinematography

Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva for Machines

A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision

Motherland, dir Ramona Diaz

A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Manu Dacosse for Axolotl Overkill

A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision

Free And Easy, dir. Jun Geng

A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting

Kirsten Tan for Pop Aye

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Short Film Grand Jury Prize

And So We Put Goldfish In The Pool., dir. Makoto Nagahisa).

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

Lucia, Before and After, dir. Anu Valia

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye, dir. Francisca Alegría

Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction

Alone, dir. Garrett Bradley

Short Film Jury Award: Animation

Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck, dirs. Volker Schlecht, Alexander Lahl

Short Film Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha, dirs. Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet

Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing

Laps, dir. Charlotte Wells

GLOBAL FILMMAKING AWARDS

The winning directors and projects of the 2017 Sundance Institute Global Filmmaking Awards, in recognition and support of emerging independent filmmakers from around the world on the basis of their next screenplay, are:

Yalda (Iran), dir. Massoud Bakhshi

Mignonnes (France), dir. Maimouna Doucoure

The Hanged (Brazil), dir. Fernando Coimbra

Untitled Rock Opera (Poland), dir. Agnieszka Smoczynska

THE SUNDANCE INSTITUTE / NHK AWARD

I Came By (UK), dir. Babak Anvari

SUNDANCE INSTITUTE | ALFRED P. SLOAN FEATURE FILM PRIZE

Marjorie Prime, dir.Michael Almereyda

SUNDANCE INSTITUTE | AMAZON STUDIOS PRODUCERS AWARDS

Anish Savjani and Neil Kopp, (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore) and Joslyn Barnes (Strong Island).