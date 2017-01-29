Sundance: 'I Don’t Feel At Home', 'Dina' among 2017 prize winners
The Sundance 2017 juries and audiences unveiled their picks on Saturday night.
In the grand jury prizes, Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore claimed the US dramatic award and Dina by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini won U.S. documentary.
Tarik Saleh’s The Nile Hilton Incident won world dramatic and Last Men In Aleppo by Feras Fayyad and Steen Johannessen prevailed in the world documentary category.
In the audience awards, Matt Ruski’s Crown Heights and Jeff Orlowski’s Chasing Coral were the favourites in the US dramatic and documentary strands.
World cinema selections I Dream In Another Language by Ernesto Contreras and Joe Piscatella’s Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower emerged victorious in the dramatic and documentary sections.
“This has been one of the wildest, wackiest and most rewarding festivals in recent memory,” said festival director John Cooper. “From a new government to the independently organised Women’s March On Main, to power outages, a cyberattack and snow at record levels, the work of our artists rose above it all and challenged and changed us these last 10 days.
“I am most proud that, through it all, we have formed a community that is bound tighter by the art we make and the ideas we support.”
Keri Putnam, executive director of Sundance Institute, added: “Let’s take the amazing energy we feel here at the festival when we share stories with one another, and work together on behalf of the arts for the future we want to see.”
Overall 119 features and 68 shorts selected from 13,782 submissions screened at the festival, alongside new episodic work, panels, music and New Frontier.
The festival ran from January 19-29. Full Sundance 2017 winners appear below.
GRAND JURY PRIZES
US Dramatic
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (pictured), dir. Macon Blair
U.S. Documentary
Dina, dirs. Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini
World Documentary
Last Men In Aleppo, dir. Feras Fayyad, co-dir. Steen Johannessen
World Dramatic
The Nile Hilton Incident, dir. Tarik Saleh
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Audience Award, US Dramatic
Crown Heights, dir. Matt Ruski
Audience Award, US Documentary
Chasing Coral, dir. Jeff Orlowski
The Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, dir. Joe Piscatella
The Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic
I Dream In Another Language (Sueño En Otro Idioma), dir. Ernesto Contreras
The Audience Award: NEXT
Gook, dir. Justin Chon
The Directing Award: U.S. Documentary
Peter Nicks for The Force
The Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic
Eliza Hittman for Beach Rats
The Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary
Pascale Lamche for WINNIE
The Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Francis Lee for his film God’s Own Country
The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic
Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith for Ingrid Goes West
A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking
Step, dir. Amanda Lipitz
A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling
Strong Island, dir. Yance Ford
A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing
Kim Roberts and Emiliano Battista for Unrest
A U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: The Orwell Award
Icarus, dir. Bryan Fogel
A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography
Daniel Landin for The Yellow Birds
A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Chanté Adams in Roxanne Roxanne
A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director
Maggie Betts for Novitiate
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Excellence in Cinematography
Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva for Machines
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision
Motherland, dir Ramona Diaz
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling
RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World
A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Manu Dacosse for Axolotl Overkill
A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision
Free And Easy, dir. Jun Geng
A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting
Kirsten Tan for Pop Aye
SHORT FILM AWARDS
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
And So We Put Goldfish In The Pool., dir. Makoto Nagahisa).
Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Lucia, Before and After, dir. Anu Valia
Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction
And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye, dir. Francisca Alegría
Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction
Alone, dir. Garrett Bradley
Short Film Jury Award: Animation
Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck, dirs. Volker Schlecht, Alexander Lahl
Short Film Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha, dirs. Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet
Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing
Laps, dir. Charlotte Wells
GLOBAL FILMMAKING AWARDS
The winning directors and projects of the 2017 Sundance Institute Global Filmmaking Awards, in recognition and support of emerging independent filmmakers from around the world on the basis of their next screenplay, are:
Yalda (Iran), dir. Massoud Bakhshi
Mignonnes (France), dir. Maimouna Doucoure
The Hanged (Brazil), dir. Fernando Coimbra
Untitled Rock Opera (Poland), dir. Agnieszka Smoczynska
THE SUNDANCE INSTITUTE / NHK AWARD
I Came By (UK), dir. Babak Anvari
SUNDANCE INSTITUTE | ALFRED P. SLOAN FEATURE FILM PRIZE
Marjorie Prime, dir.Michael Almereyda
SUNDANCE INSTITUTE | AMAZON STUDIOS PRODUCERS AWARDS
Anish Savjani and Neil Kopp, (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore) and Joslyn Barnes (Strong Island).
