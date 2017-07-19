Parrot Analytics – Netflix rules digital summer in South Korea

EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why leads chart of in-demand shows.

Netflix accounted for nine out of the 10 most in-demand digital original shows in South Korea over the period June 16-July 15, a Parrot Analytics study has revealed.

According to the Los Angeles-based data science firm’s Demand Expressions metric that gauges total audience demand for a show within a particular country, 13 Reasons Why was the most popular show that originated exclusively online.

The mystery series scored 447,624 Demand Expressions, which reflect the online desire, engagement and consumption of content. The score is weighted by importance so that a stream or download represents a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’ or a comment.

Some way behind in second place was Stranger Things with 299,407 Demand Expressions, followed by Black Mirror on 293,004, GLOW on 285,616, and Marvel’s Iron Fist on 256,663.

Amazon Studios’ The Grand Tour – the only non-Netflix show in the top 10 – ranked eighth on 228,794.

When the same period of observation was applied to overall TV shows encompassing a series that originated on any platform from any country, no US content made it in to the top 10, although Game Of Thrones did place in the top 20.

In this measurement, the top show was Infinite Challenge with 9,086,236 Demand Expressions, followed by Fight For My Way with 7,316,166, and Jealousy Incarnate with 7,134,634.