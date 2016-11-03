AFM: Pure Flix launches talks on 'The Case For Christ'

Pure Flix/Quality Flix Entertainment has begun talks with international buyers on The Case For Christ from the producers of 2014 US box office breakout God’s Not Dead.

Vice-president of international sales Ron Gell screens the film on Monday. Based on Lee Strobel’s bestseller, it centres on an atheist reporter who sets out to prove Christianity is a cult. PureFlix will distribute in the US in April 2017 in more than 1,200 theatres.

Jonathan M. Gunn directed The Case For Christ from a screenplay by Brian Bird. Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster, L. Scott Caldwell and Frankie Faison star.

Pure Flix co-founders Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Elizabeth Travis are producing alongside Brittany Lefebvre and Karl Horstmann.

Gell is also screening Hillsong: Let Hope Rise today, both Joseph & Mary and Apostle Peter: The Redemption tomorrow, and I’m Not Ashamed on Sunday.

“We are especially excited about presenting The Case For Christ to buyers at AFM because this is a compelling story with universal appeal and we’re going to be marketing it theatrically worldwide with a wide release in the US in early 2017,” said Gell.