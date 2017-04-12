Cannes 2017: Official Selection in full
The films chosen for the Cannes Official Selection were announced on April 13.
Festival President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux revealed the line-up at a press conference, which you can watch below (or on mobile HERE).
The 70th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 17-28. The line-up is below:
Competition
- Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes
- Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius
- Geu-Hu (The Day After), Hong Sangsoo
- Hikari (Radiance), Naomi Kawase
- The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos
- A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa
- Jupiter’s Moon, Kornél Mundruczó
- L’amant Double, François Ozon
- You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay
- Good Time, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
- Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev
- The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach
- Ismael’s Ghosts, Arnaud Desplechin (opening film)
- In The Fade, Fatih Akin
- Okja, Bong Joon-Ho
- 120 Battements Par Minute, Robin Campillo
- The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola
- Rodin, Jacques Doillon
- Happy End, Michael Haneke
Out Of Competition
- Blade of the Immortal, Takashi Miike
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell
- Visages, Visages, JR and Agnès Varda
Un Certain Regard
- Barbara, Mathieu Amalric
- La Novia del Desierto (The Desert Bride), Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato
- Jeune Femme, Léonor Serraille
- Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof
- En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time), Karim Moussaui
- Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kurosawa Kiyoshi
- Out, Gyorgy Kristof
- Posoki (Directions), Stephan Komandarev
- Western, Valeska Grisebach
- Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter) by Michel Franco
- Fortunata (Lucky) by Sergio Castellitto
- L’atelier, Laurent Cantet
- Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs), Kaouther Ben Hania
- Tesnota (Closeness) by Kantemir Balagov
- After The War, Annarita Zambrano
- Wind River, Taylor Sheridan
Special Screenings
- Clair’s Camera, Hong Sangsoo
- 12 Jours, Raymond Depardon
- They, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
- Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki
- Napalm, Claude Lanzmann
- Demons In Paradise, Jude Ratman
- Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave
Midnight Screenings
- The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil
- The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun
- Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
As previously announced, Pedro Almodóvar will preside over the jury, 25 years after he served as a juror under Gérard Depardieu.
The line-up of Shorts and Cinéfondation films were released on April 12. Cristian Mungiu will preside over the Cinéfondation and short film jury.
Earlier this week French actress Sandrine Kiberlain was named president of the Caméra d’or. Kiberlain and jury will award a prize to a director’s first work from the Official Selection, the Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.
