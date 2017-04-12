Cannes 2017: Official Selection in full

The line-up of the 70th Cannes Film Festival has been announced.

Scroll down for the line-up

The films chosen for the Cannes Official Selection were announced on April 13.

Festival President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux revealed the line-up at a press conference, which you can watch below (or on mobile HERE).

The 70th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 17-28. The line-up is below:

Competition

Wonderstruck , Todd Haynes

, Todd Haynes Le Redoutable , Michel Hazanavicius

, Michel Hazanavicius Geu-Hu (The Day After) , Hong Sangsoo

, Hong Sangsoo Hikari (Radiance) , Naomi Kawase

, Naomi Kawase The Killing Of A Sacred Deer , Yorgos Lanthimos

, Yorgos Lanthimos A Gentle Creature , Sergei Loznitsa

, Sergei Loznitsa Jupiter’s Moon , Kornél Mundruczó

, Kornél Mundruczó L’amant Double, François Ozon

François Ozon You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay

Lynne Ramsay Good Time, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev

Andrey Zvyagintsev The Meyerowitz Stories , Noah Baumbach

, Noah Baumbach Ismael’s Ghosts , Arnaud Desplechin (opening film)

, Arnaud Desplechin (opening film) In The Fade, Fatih Akin

Fatih Akin Okja , Bong Joon-Ho

, Bong Joon-Ho 120 Battements Par Minute , Robin Campillo

, Robin Campillo The Beguiled , Sofia Coppola

, Sofia Coppola Rodin , Jacques Doillon

, Jacques Doillon Happy End, Michael Haneke

Out Of Competition

Blade of the Immortal , Takashi Miike

, Takashi Miike How to Talk to Girls at Parties , John Cameron Mitchell

, John Cameron Mitchell Visages, Visages, JR and Agnès Varda

Un Certain Regard

Barbara, Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric La Novia del Desierto (The Desert Bride) , Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato

, Cecilia Atán, Valeria Pivato Jeune Femme , Léonor Serraille

, Léonor Serraille Lerd (Dregs), Mohammad Rasoulof

Mohammad Rasoulof En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature Of Time) , Karim Moussaui

, Karim Moussaui Anpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Kurosawa Kiyoshi Out , Gyorgy Kristof

, Gyorgy Kristof Posoki (Directions) , Stephan Komandarev

, Stephan Komandarev Western , Valeska Grisebach

, Valeska Grisebach Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter) by Michel Franco

by Michel Franco Fortunata (Lucky) by Sergio Castellitto

by Sergio Castellitto L’atelier, Laurent Cantet

Laurent Cantet Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty and the Dogs) , Kaouther Ben Hania

, Kaouther Ben Hania Tesnota (Closeness) by Kantemir Balagov

by Kantemir Balagov After The War, Annarita Zambrano

Annarita Zambrano Wind River, Taylor Sheridan

Special Screenings

Clair’s Camera , Hong Sangsoo

, Hong Sangsoo 12 Jours, Raymond Depardon

Raymond Depardon They, Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

Anahita Ghazvinizadeh Promised Land , Eugene Jarecki

, Eugene Jarecki Napalm, Claude Lanzmann

Claude Lanzmann Demons In Paradise, Jude Ratman

Jude Ratman Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave

Midnight Screenings

The Villainess , Jung Byung-Gil

, Jung Byung-Gil The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun

Byun Sung-Hyun Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

As previously announced, Pedro Almodóvar will preside over the jury, 25 years after he served as a juror under Gérard Depardieu.

The line-up of Shorts and Cinéfondation films were released on April 12. Cristian Mungiu will preside over the Cinéfondation and short film jury.

Earlier this week French actress Sandrine Kiberlain was named president of the Caméra d’or. Kiberlain and jury will award a prize to a director’s first work from the Official Selection, the Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

Read more:

Cannes 2017: Shorts, Cinéfondation titles revealed