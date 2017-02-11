FilmSharks cuts US deal on 'Inseparables'

EXCLUSIVE: Marcos Carnevale’s Argentinian remake of Intouchables starring Coppa Volpi winner Oscar Martinez continues to be a hot seller for Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based sales company.

Film Movement has acquired North American rights excluding pay-TV and streaming, which HBO Latino previously licensed.

In two further key deals, Isaan Entertainment acquired the film for Spain and will set a second quarter theatrical release on more than 60 prints.

Movies Inspired acquired Inseparables for Italy and will also stage a theatrical release.

FilmSharks closed earlier deals with Buena Vista International for Argentina and Uruguay, and Sony for Mexico, Colombia and Chile TV/VOD.

Elsewhere, rights previously went in Brazil (Paris Filmes), Central America (Wiesner Distribution), Greece (Spentzos Film), Turkey (Tanweer), and Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia (Eurofilms).

Luis Alberto Scalella’s Sono Film and Viacom’s broadcaster Telefé produced the remake, which drew about 350,000 admissions in Argentina following the August 11 release last year.

Martinez, who won the top actor award in Venice last autumn for A Distinguished Citizen, plays a wealthy quadriplegic alongside Rodrigo de la Serna as his caregiver.