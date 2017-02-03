By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

EFM: The Exchange bulks up with 'We’re Just Married', Timothy Olyphant

3 February, 2017 | By

Chris Messina joins Lily Rabe from American Horror Story on Berlin sales title We’re Just Married, which Rodrigo García will direct from a screenplay by David Rabe.

WME Global represents US rights to the 1970s-set dramedy about of a romantic triangle. Rabe and Bettina Barrow produce.

Meanwhile Timothy Olyphant from new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet has joined Thomas Mann from the upcoming Kong: Skull Island on the cast of Beef.

The Exchange introduced the project at the AFM. John Stalberg Jr will direct from Jeff Lock’s 2014 Black List script about a general manager at a Midwest fast food restaurant who must rob the place to pay back a group of thugs.

Tom McNulty from MC2 Entertainment produces and WME Global handles the US.

The Exchange’s EFM line-up includes Lin Oeding’s Office Uprising; documentary Gleason; Ghost House; and market screening Modern Life Is Rubbish.

