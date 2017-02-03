EFM: The Exchange bulks up with 'We’re Just Married', Timothy Olyphant

Chris Messina joins Lily Rabe from American Horror Story on Berlin sales title We’re Just Married, which Rodrigo García will direct from a screenplay by David Rabe.

WME Global represents US rights to the 1970s-set dramedy about of a romantic triangle. Rabe and Bettina Barrow produce.

Meanwhile Timothy Olyphant from new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet has joined Thomas Mann from the upcoming Kong: Skull Island on the cast of Beef.

The Exchange introduced the project at the AFM. John Stalberg Jr will direct from Jeff Lock’s 2014 Black List script about a general manager at a Midwest fast food restaurant who must rob the place to pay back a group of thugs.

Tom McNulty from MC2 Entertainment produces and WME Global handles the US.

The Exchange’s EFM line-up includes Lin Oeding’s Office Uprising; documentary Gleason; Ghost House; and market screening Modern Life Is Rubbish.