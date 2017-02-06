By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

EFP 20th anniversay supplement

6 February, 2017

Read Screen’s European Film Promotion supplement, which marks the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE DIGITAL EDITION

EFP

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs

newsletter+promo